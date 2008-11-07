State Street Ballet, Gustafson Dance Make Their Move

State Street Ballet and the Gustafson Dance school have moved into their new digs at 2285 Las Positas Road.

The Las Positas Road studio complex, called the Gail Towbes Center for Dance, is a 10,400-square-foot facility designed specifically for the many functions of a dance company.

“We’ll have sections for costuming, lighting, marketing, photography, video and more so people can walk through the studio and see all the dimensions of our Company and talk to the people behind the scenes who create a whole-theater experience,” said Rodney Gustafson, co-founder and artistic director of State Street Ballet. “Visitors will also be able to watch rehearsal, as well as performances by our apprentice Young Dancers.”

The center is dedicated to the memory of Gail Towbes, first wife of developer and philanthropist Michael Towbes, who was an ardent dance supporter.

“It’s fitting that the new facility be named in her honor,” said Gustafson.

State Street Ballet board member Thiep Cung, an architect with the Warner Group Architects, donated his firm’s time to develop the plans for the facility. A major portion of the construction and renovation was funded by Lillian and Jon Lovelace, and Anne and Michael Towbes.

