Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 9:41 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 

Autism Society to Host Screening of Sensory-Friendly Family Film

By Marcia Eichelberger and Sandy Shove | November 6, 2008 | 8:43 a.m.

The Autism Society of America, Santa Barbara Chapter is bringing families affected by autism and other disabilities a special opportunity to enjoy their favorite films in a safe and accepting environment.

The first sensory-friendly family film will premiere at 11 a.m. Saturday with a special showing of the new film Madagascar 2, at the Fiesta 5 Theater, 916 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Autism is a complex neurodevelopmental disability that affects a person’s ability to communicate and interact with others. It often comes with sensory challenges, such as hypersensitivity to light or sound, and children or adults affected by autism may not understand the social boundaries of movie theater etiquette, such as not talking during the film or sitting still through most of the show.

In order to provide a more accepting and comfortable setting for this audience, the movie auditoriums will have their lights brought up and the sound turned down, and families will be able to bring in their own gluten-free, casein-free snacks.

Additionally, audience members are welcome to get up and dance, walk, shout or sing.

Tickets are $6.50 at the theater and can be purchased on the day of the event.

Marcia Eichelberger is president and Sandy Shove is vice president of the Autism Society of America, Santa Barbara Chapter.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 