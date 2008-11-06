Cox High-Speed Internet Receives Highest Scores in Customer Survey

Cox Communications announced that it has received the highest ranking in the Western region among Internet service providers in the J.D. Power and Associates’ 2008 Internet Service Provider Residential Customer Satisfaction StudySM. The study measures customer satisfaction among 12 providers in the West.

“Customers in Santa Barbara clearly prefer the speeds, features and reliability of Cox high-speed Internet over that of the competition,” said Julie McGovern, general manager of Cox Santa Barbara. “With speed enhancements each of the last five years, the introduction of new technology like PowerBoost and the safety of the Cox Security Suite powered by McAfee, we’re helping customers get more out of what they’re into.”

J.D. Power and Associates surveyed nearly 17,000 dial-up, DSL and cable Internet customers nationwide who answered questions about their service provider’s performance and reliability, cost of service, billing, customer service and offers and promotions. In the high-speed Internet segment, Cox received the top scores in the West for performance and reliability, billing and highest ranking in customer satisfaction overall. Cox scored 25 points higher than the West average for overall satisfaction.

“Cox has a long history of excellent customer service, and our employees strive to continually earn our customers’ trust,” McGovern said. “This latest recognition demonstrates that we’re listening to what our customers have to say and are providing them the high-quality Internet service they expect in today’s highly competitive marketplace.”

Cox’s high-speed Internet service also ranked the highest in overall customer satisfaction in 2005. Cox ranked highest in customer satisfaction with residential telephone service in the West (2003-08), the Northeast (2006-07) and the Southwest (2006-07). Cox also ranked highest in customer satisfaction with cable/satellite service in the West in 2006, and for business customer satisfaction for small/midsize business data service providers in 2008 and 2006.

Cox first launched its high-speed Internet in 1996. Since then, the company has expanded its Internet services to reach 18 markets, serving more than 3.9 million high-speed Internet customers.

Jennifer Muench is Cox Communications’ community relations manager.