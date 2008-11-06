Goleta City Council Rezones Industrial Properties

While the nation geared up to watch the polls on Tuesday, the Goleta City Council held a brief session that will result in the rezoning of several small properties along Hollister Avenue from industrial to commercial.

First up were parcels at 6466 Hollister Ave. and 170 Los Carneros Way, properties that house businesses such as the Goleta Athletic Club and FedEx

The rezoning of the properties would be consistent with Goleta’s General Plan.

The second set of rezones required that the General Plan be amended to conform with the existing, and according to city staff, more practical uses.

Properties at 6390, 6398 and 6416 Hollister Ave., near the corner of Aero Camino and Hollister, since the 1960s have hosted commercial operations, including gasoline stations, a pizza parlor and a dance school. Currently, a car repair shop, a transportation company and a glass shop occupy those spaces.