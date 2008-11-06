Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 9:25 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 

Kids Speaking Up: Under Obama, Change is Coming

With Barack Obama as our president, we can get the country headed in the right direction.

By Nanda Douglas, Kids Speaking Up | November 6, 2008 | 12:42 p.m.

President Obama. It has a great ring to it, doesn’t it?

Barack Obama wins. Change is coming. Obama took the lead and made history as the first black man elected president.

Article Image
Nanda Douglas
As a young person in an old America, it is great to know there is finally going to be a change in the way this country is being run. Growing up, we accept that our parents’ vote is the right one, but as we get older, we start to get involved and develop our own opinions. I can proudly say that of all of the candidates, if I could have, I would have voted for Obama. Thank you, America, for making my dream come true.

Obama as president means new opportunities for things we care about. For example, all of my friends who care passionately for the environment are certain that with Obama leading, our country can change our destructive habits of sending insurmountable amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Also, my generation is much more aware of prejudices and discrimination against homosexuals. Under Obama, I know that civil rights for all, not just heterosexuals, is attainable.

In many ways, this election was for the youths of America who can’t yet share their views with the rest of the country, but who will be affected by every decision just the same. The most relevant way is that my generation is being told we will be poorer than the generation before ours, and that the generation after ours still will be paying off our country’s debts — an estimated $12.3 billion for external debts alone.

How will this affect us? Or, rather, how will this affect me? My generation? My country? In the midst of an economic depression, we need a strong leader who will not make our debt greater, but who will lead us to pay it off. Even if it takes 50 years to pay off, “Yes, we can.” For the next 50 years, the only thing we will hear of is debts, debts and more debts. Pessimistic? Yes. True? Not if we can pull ourselves together as one nation.

The next time the presidential election comes around, many of my friends and I will be eligible to vote. Will there be a more suitable candidate for the presidency than Obama? Who knows?

Regardless, what about the present? If all we do is focus on our differences and depreciate our leaders, where are we going? What progress are we making? None. Don’t you want to know that your future as a retired citizen will be secure and free of stress? That is why we, as a nation, must support and follow President-elect Obama on his plans for a better, safer economy.

E pluribus unum: Out of many, one. That is and will always be the definition of the United States of America.

Dos Pueblos High School freshman Nanda Douglas is a member of Kids Speaking Up, a local group working to educate youths on social, national and political issues and inspire them to write.

