Letter to the Editor: We Must Not Stand for Unlawful Discrimination

By Nathaniel Scheidemen | November 6, 2008 | 6:34 p.m.

While the secretary of state has yet to confirm it, it looks likely that Proposition 8 will pass. As a gay Californian, and as a citizen of the United States, I am hurt and disappointed that my fellow citizens would single out a group to attack and deny the same rights they possess.

What a shameful day for the supporters of Yes on 8 who chose to employ scare tactics and lies in their campaign to achieve the legalization of their narrow views. 

We are not beaten, nor will we ever be. Despite this setback, we proved on Tuesday with the election of Barack Obama that we are a progressive nation, and progress can only continue from this point.

Same-sex marriages can and must be recognized not only by the states in which we live, but by the federal government. It is time for our civil rights organizations, lawmakers, senators, governors — all of us — to fight this battle for our nation. A group is being denied the same rights as the general populous. This is unlawful discrimination, and we must not stand for it. 

It has been stated that Proposition 8 passed because the yes groups have more social solidarity. In that vein, we, the gay citizens of the United States, need to strengthen our network. It’s time for us to band together like we have not before to demand our equal rights from our nation, and we can do it.

In the words of Margaret Mead, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

Nathaniel Scheidemen
Santa Barbara

