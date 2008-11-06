Petition for Proposed Career-Tech Charter High School Withdrawn

A petition to ask the State Board of Education to approve a proposal for a charter school that would have focused on career-tech education has been withdrawn.

The proposed school was originally the brainchild of Santa Barbara school board member Bob Noel.

The petition to the state to charter the proposed school — named American Charter High School — was recently reviewed independently by the California Department of Education , which found that the proposed charter did not meet the standards in most of the required areas.

The CDE recommended denial of the charter petition to the Advisory Commission on Charter Schools. The Advisory Commission advises the State Board of Education on charter matters and charter petitions.

The ACCS considered the petition for the school to be chartered by the state board last week. The majority of the commission indicated at the hearing that they were disappointed at the American Charter High School petitioners’ responses to the many concerns about the viability of the program.

The ACCS offered the petitioners the opportunity to withdraw the petition and remove it from consideration by the State Board of Education. The petitioners opted to withdraw the petition rather than risk a negative recommendation by the ACCS to the State Board of Education.

The proposed charter school was initially denied by the Santa Barbara School Districts’ Board of Education in May 2007. Subsequently, an appeal to the Santa Barbara County Education Office was denied in November 2007.

Substantial revisions of the proposal would be necessary before resubmission of the charter petition to the Santa Barbara School Districts’ Board of Education.