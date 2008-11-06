Show Invites Viewers to Take a Look ‘Inside Santa Barbara’

The “Inside Santa Barbara,” produced by City TV Channel 18 and hosted by Rachel Acenas, covers the city’s most significant issues, projects and events.
This month, “Inside Santa Barbara” covers the following topics:
» Tsunami drill.
» City Advisory Groups: Architectural Board of Review.
» Creek Week.
» Holiday giving.
“Inside Santa Barbara,” which premiered Wednesday, will air again on City TV Channel 18 on Mondays at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays at 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and Sundays at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Look for “Inside Santa Barbara” online one week after its premiere date.