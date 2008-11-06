‘Spoon River’ Opens Friday

DIJO Productions and Virtual Theatre Company present “Spoon River Anthology,” the classic poetic work of Edgar Lee Masters adapted for the Broadway stage by Charles Aidman.

In a series of monologues that are in turn tragic, humorous and ironic, the ghosts of those buried in the Spoon River Cemetery tell their life stories. Rich, poor, in-between, of varied ages and ancestries, the former residents of Spoon River in the 1850s will haunt you.

Directed by Ed Giron and with music from the original production supervised by Bill Waxman, the production features Leslie Story, Deborah Helm, Ed Giron, Bill Waxman, Stephanie Sivers and Jerry Oshinsky. A Broadway success, both the poetry and the play have proven enduring and praiseworthy.

Production dates and times are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Nov. 13-14, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 15. To shows have been added for an extended run: Nov. 21-22. All shows will be at the Victoria Hall Theatre, 33 W. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara.

Tickets are $22 for general admission and $17 for students and groups. To purchase tickets, click here or call 800.494.8497.

Kat Bruington-Garcia is production stage manager for Virtual Theatre Co./DIJO Productions.