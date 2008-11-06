Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 9:24 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 

‘Spoon River’ Opens Friday

By Kat Bruington-Garcia | November 6, 2008 | 3:27 p.m.

DIJO Productions and Virtual Theatre Company present “Spoon River Anthology,” the classic poetic work of Edgar Lee Masters adapted for the Broadway stage by Charles Aidman.

In a series of monologues that are in turn tragic, humorous and ironic, the ghosts of those buried in the Spoon River Cemetery tell their life stories. Rich, poor, in-between, of varied ages and ancestries, the former residents of Spoon River in the 1850s will haunt you.

Directed by Ed Giron and with music from the original production supervised by Bill Waxman, the production features Leslie Story, Deborah Helm, Ed Giron, Bill Waxman, Stephanie Sivers and Jerry Oshinsky. A Broadway success, both the poetry and the play have proven enduring and praiseworthy.

Production dates and times are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Nov. 13-14, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 15. To shows have been added for an extended run: Nov. 21-22. All shows will be at the Victoria Hall Theatre, 33 W. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara.

Tickets are $22 for general admission and $17 for students and groups. To purchase tickets, click here or call 800.494.8497.

Kat Bruington-Garcia is production stage manager for Virtual Theatre Co./DIJO Productions.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 