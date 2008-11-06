Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 9:18 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Westmont College Receives $1.5 Million to Endow Chair in Science

It will be awarded to a professor every three to five years.

By Scott Craig | November 6, 2008 | 9:18 p.m.

The T.B. Walker Foundation, an anonymous donor and others have committed $1.5 million to Westmont College toward the creation of the college’s first endowed chair in the natural and behavioral sciences.

The T.B. Walker Foundation Chair in the Natural & Behavioral Sciences will honor the work of an outstanding faculty member in biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering/physics, mathematics or psychology.

The chair will be awarded to a Westmont professor every three to five years. It is the second rotating chair established at Westmont in the past year. In June, Rick Pointer, Westmont professor of history, was selected as the first recipient of the newly established Fletcher Jones Foundation Endowed Chair in Social Science.

The Walker chair includes a reduced teaching load (one fewer class each year) so the professor can focus on research.

“Not only does the new chair bring prestige to its holder and the institution, but the research opportunities will enhance students’ education as well,” said Warren Rogers, interim academic dean.

A professor will be named to the chair once all of the funding has been received.

Scott Craig is Westmont College‘s media relations manager.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to ne[email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 