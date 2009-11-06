Congregation B’nai B’rith Welcomes First Female Rabbi

Rabbi Alyson Solomon has joined Congregation B’nai B’rith as its first female rabbi and its first assistant rabbi, according to Executive Director Deborah Naish.

In addition to providing pastoral care, supporting life cycle events and leading worship services, Solomon is responsible for teaching the confirmation class, youth groups, parent education and connecting with young professionals.

“I see myself as a bridge crosser, between Judaism, Jews and the world around us. I hope to help people gain and deepen a relationship of meaning to Judaism, its prayers and texts, to Shabbat, to other Jews,” Solomon said. “Judaism is to be walked, just as halacha, Jewish law and practice, literally means to walk.”

Solomon’s vision is to nurture a community committed to service, of our inner spiritual lives, each other and the world around us. She brings rich experience and learning from India, Africa and the Middle East.

She joins a strong and seasoned clergy team of Rabbi Stephen Cohen and Cantor Mark Childs.

Before being ordained by Hebrew College Rabbinical School in Newton, Mass., Solomon graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Occidental College with a major in diplomacy and world affairs. Her work experience includes serving as executive assistant to the president of American Jewish World Service in New York and serving as an intern at Congregation B’nai B’rith for the last three summers.

Solomon can be reached at Congregation B’nai B’rith, 1000 San Antonio Creek Road in Santa Barbara. For more information, click here or call 805.964.7869.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.