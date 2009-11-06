Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 8:23 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 

Garamendi Endorses Jordan for Assembly

The pair have been allies in statewide coastal protection efforts

By Susan Jordan | November 6, 2009 | 1:00 p.m.

Former Lt. Gov. John Garamendi, elected to the U.S. House on Tuesday, has thrown his support behind Susan Jordan in her 2010 race for Assembly District 35.

“I support Susan Jordan for state Assembly because she is smart, bold and she has proven that she’s not afraid to disagree with those in power. The people of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties can count on Susan to stand up for the environment, better health care and quality schools. She’s on the side of the people.”

Jordan is an award-winning environmental leader, a businesswoman, health advocate and mother with 35 years of experience working for the betterment of her community.

She has drawn strong support from leaders in education, health care and those who represent working families. Garamendi has been an ally to Jordan in many of her statewide coastal protection efforts.

“I first worked with John against new federal offshore oil drilling off the California coast back in the 1990s, when he was President Clinton’s second in command at the Department of Interior,” Jordan said. “In 2007, when I led the fight to stop the approval of the first liquefied natural-gas terminal off the coast of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, the lieutenant governor provided a critical ‘no vote’ at the State Lands Commission that stopped the proposal in its tracks.

“In 2009, when I refused to support the first new offshore oil lease in state waters in 40 years, John voted against the proposal by Plains Exploration and Production saying that a secret sweetheart deal for an oil company that was unenforceable was a bad deal for the state of California.

“John is a true fighter for our environment and our state and I am deeply honored to have his endorsement. I look forward to working with him in the future in his new role as the congressman for the 10th congressional district.”

For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 