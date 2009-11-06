Garamendi Endorses Jordan for Assembly

Former Lt. Gov. John Garamendi, elected to the U.S. House on Tuesday, has thrown his support behind Susan Jordan in her 2010 race for Assembly District 35.

“I support Susan Jordan for state Assembly because she is smart, bold and she has proven that she’s not afraid to disagree with those in power. The people of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties can count on Susan to stand up for the environment, better health care and quality schools. She’s on the side of the people.”

Jordan is an award-winning environmental leader, a businesswoman, health advocate and mother with 35 years of experience working for the betterment of her community.

She has drawn strong support from leaders in education, health care and those who represent working families. Garamendi has been an ally to Jordan in many of her statewide coastal protection efforts.

“I first worked with John against new federal offshore oil drilling off the California coast back in the 1990s, when he was President Clinton’s second in command at the Department of Interior,” Jordan said. “In 2007, when I led the fight to stop the approval of the first liquefied natural-gas terminal off the coast of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, the lieutenant governor provided a critical ‘no vote’ at the State Lands Commission that stopped the proposal in its tracks.

“In 2009, when I refused to support the first new offshore oil lease in state waters in 40 years, John voted against the proposal by Plains Exploration and Production saying that a secret sweetheart deal for an oil company that was unenforceable was a bad deal for the state of California.

“John is a true fighter for our environment and our state and I am deeply honored to have his endorsement. I look forward to working with him in the future in his new role as the congressman for the 10th congressional district.”

