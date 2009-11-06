Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 8:13 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca School Names New Headmaster

Paul Slocombe, the school's eighth headmaster, has served in an interim role since July

By Tara Broucqsault | November 6, 2009 | 9:38 p.m.

Laguna Blanca School’s board of trustees announced this week that Paul Slocombe has accepted its invitation to serve as the school’s eighth headmaster, effective Nov. 1.

Paul Slocombe
Paul Slocombe

Slocombe was educated in the United Kingdom, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in education (chemistry and psychology) and master’s degree in chemistry and science education from the University of Warwick, England. He also studied in the United States as a Fulbright Scholar, which ultimately brought him here as an educator.

Slocombe has more than 30 years of teaching and administrative experience in public and private high schools in both England and the United States. Before coming to Laguna Blanca, he served for six years as assistant headmaster for academic programs at one of the United States’ top academic schools — The Bishop’s School in La Jolla. Before that, he was chairman of the Science Department at the Windward School in Los Angeles.

Before coming to the United States, Slocombe served as dean of faculty of the Upper School at Cranford Community School, which was nationally recognized for leading educational change in the United Kingdom. From Cranford, Slocombe moved to Northgate High School as assistant headmaster and director of studies.

The Laguna board’s decision to name Slocombe as headmaster was the culmination of an intensive search conducted with the help of outside consultants from Educators’ Collaborative. A search committee of Laguna Blanca trustees reviewed the credentials of dozens of high-caliber candidates from all parts of the country, narrowing the search to six individuals.

The school also formed an advisory committee of faculty, parents, alumni and former trustees.

“We are grateful to the Laguna community for investing a substantial amount of time, energy and careful consideration into this process,” board chairwoman Alixe Mattingly said. “It was so worth the effort. An experienced administrator and educator, Paul Slocombe is a patient listener and an articulate leader. He has made a wonderful impact on our community since joining Laguna as interim headmaster in July.”

Bill Loomis, chairman of the search committee, said, “In his short time here, Paul has already demonstrated an insightful understanding of the school, as well as a natural affinity for working with others. Those who have had the opportunity to spend time with him are enormously impressed by his leadership.”

“Laguna Blanca is clearly a very special place,” Slocombe said. “I’ve inherited one of the finest groups of staff and faculty that I’ve had the pleasure to work with in over 30 years in education. The student body is outstanding — gracious, informed, intelligent and creative. We are at the start of an extensive facilities improvement plan on the Hope Ranch campus, and I know I will enjoy working closely with our trustees, parents and alumni in fulfilling our strategic goals and making this fine school even better.”

— Tara Broucqsault is Laguna Blanca School’s communications director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 