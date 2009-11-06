Laguna Blanca School Names New Headmaster

Laguna Blanca School’s board of trustees announced this week that Paul Slocombe has accepted its invitation to serve as the school’s eighth headmaster, effective Nov. 1.

Slocombe was educated in the United Kingdom, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in education (chemistry and psychology) and master’s degree in chemistry and science education from the University of Warwick, England. He also studied in the United States as a Fulbright Scholar, which ultimately brought him here as an educator.

Slocombe has more than 30 years of teaching and administrative experience in public and private high schools in both England and the United States. Before coming to Laguna Blanca, he served for six years as assistant headmaster for academic programs at one of the United States’ top academic schools — The Bishop’s School in La Jolla. Before that, he was chairman of the Science Department at the Windward School in Los Angeles.

Before coming to the United States, Slocombe served as dean of faculty of the Upper School at Cranford Community School, which was nationally recognized for leading educational change in the United Kingdom. From Cranford, Slocombe moved to Northgate High School as assistant headmaster and director of studies.

The Laguna board’s decision to name Slocombe as headmaster was the culmination of an intensive search conducted with the help of outside consultants from Educators’ Collaborative. A search committee of Laguna Blanca trustees reviewed the credentials of dozens of high-caliber candidates from all parts of the country, narrowing the search to six individuals.

The school also formed an advisory committee of faculty, parents, alumni and former trustees.

“We are grateful to the Laguna community for investing a substantial amount of time, energy and careful consideration into this process,” board chairwoman Alixe Mattingly said. “It was so worth the effort. An experienced administrator and educator, Paul Slocombe is a patient listener and an articulate leader. He has made a wonderful impact on our community since joining Laguna as interim headmaster in July.”

Bill Loomis, chairman of the search committee, said, “In his short time here, Paul has already demonstrated an insightful understanding of the school, as well as a natural affinity for working with others. Those who have had the opportunity to spend time with him are enormously impressed by his leadership.”

“Laguna Blanca is clearly a very special place,” Slocombe said. “I’ve inherited one of the finest groups of staff and faculty that I’ve had the pleasure to work with in over 30 years in education. The student body is outstanding — gracious, informed, intelligent and creative. We are at the start of an extensive facilities improvement plan on the Hope Ranch campus, and I know I will enjoy working closely with our trustees, parents and alumni in fulfilling our strategic goals and making this fine school even better.”

— Tara Broucqsault is Laguna Blanca School’s communications director.