Lanspeed: Nick Gianis to Head Sales and Marketing at I.T.-Managed Services Provider

Lanspeed, the Santa Barbara based I.T. managed services provider, has hired Nick Gianis to head sales and marketing for the company.

Gianis joined Lanspeed in October as vice president of sales and marketing, bringing with him more than 16 years of sales and management experience. During his tenure at ivpcare, a specialty pharmacy services company, the company became the largest privately held specialty pharmacy in the United States. He then went on to become a partner and chief sales officer at Life’s Building Blocks, a character education company.

With Lanspeed, Gianis will work with CEO Chris Chirgwin to create the sales and marketing infrastructure. Chirgwin has aggressive growth plans for the company in the next three to five years and said, “Nick has tremendous experience with building and growing companies and his hiring is a critical next step toward achieving our short- and long-term growth plans.”

Privately held Lanspeed has been providing information technology services for more than 25 years and has clients from Los Angeles to San Luis Obispo.

— Jessica Patton represents Lanspeed.