Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 8:56 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Moment of Silence Set for 11:34 a.m. for Fort Hood Victims

Death toll from Thursday's massacre climbs to 13

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | November 6, 2009 | 1:48 p.m.

A moment of silence will be observed throughout the Defense Department at 11:34 a.m. Pacific time Friday to honor the victim’s of Thursday’s massacre at Fort Hood, Texas.

Twelve people were killed and 30 others were wounded when Army Maj. Nidal Malik Hassan, 39, allegedly opened fire in the post’s Soldier Family Readiness Center. One of the wounded victims died overnight, bringing the death toll to 13.

Malik is in custody and hospitalized in stable condition after being wounded in a close-quarters exchange of gunfire with a civilian police officer, Sgt. Kimberly Munley of the Fort Hood Police Department. Munley, 34, is in stable condition.

The attack occurred at 1:34 p.m. local time Thursday, and Defense Secretary Robert Gates directed department personnel around the world to pause and mark the moment of silence at that same time today, Pentagon spokesman Geoff Morrell said.

Flags around the country will be at half-staff through Wednesday, Veterans Day.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 