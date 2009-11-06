Moment of Silence Set for 11:34 a.m. for Fort Hood Victims

A moment of silence will be observed throughout the Defense Department at 11:34 a.m. Pacific time Friday to honor the victim’s of Thursday’s massacre at Fort Hood, Texas.

Twelve people were killed and 30 others were wounded when Army Maj. Nidal Malik Hassan, 39, allegedly opened fire in the post’s Soldier Family Readiness Center. One of the wounded victims died overnight, bringing the death toll to 13.

Malik is in custody and hospitalized in stable condition after being wounded in a close-quarters exchange of gunfire with a civilian police officer, Sgt. Kimberly Munley of the Fort Hood Police Department. Munley, 34, is in stable condition.

The attack occurred at 1:34 p.m. local time Thursday, and Defense Secretary Robert Gates directed department personnel around the world to pause and mark the moment of silence at that same time today, Pentagon spokesman Geoff Morrell said.

Flags around the country will be at half-staff through Wednesday, Veterans Day.

