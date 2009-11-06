Nevada Couple Unhurt in Plane Crash at Santa Barbara Airport

The pilot may have lost control of the single-engine aircraft when attempting to land

A Nevada couple walked away without injuries after their single-engine airplane crashed Friday at the Santa Barbara Airport.

The Santa Barbara Fire Department responded to a report of a downed aircraft at 12:48 p.m. Crews found the aircraft, a 2006 Cirrus SR209, in the grass area east of runway 15.

Initial reports indicated that the plane was attempting to land when the pilot lost control of the aircraft, fire department spokesman Rich Griguoli said in a news release.

He said the couple were uninjured and refused medical treatment.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.

