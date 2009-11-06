New Officers Elected for Old Spanish Days Fiesta 2010

Santa Barbara native Michael Dominguez has been elected the 2010 el presidente of Old Spanish Days Fiesta in Santa Barbara.
Dominguez, who has been a member of the board of directors since 2000 and on the executive committee since 2003, will serve a one-year term.
Also elected as officers of the 85-year-old nonprofit were Joanne Funari, first vice presidenta; Ricardo Castellanos, second vice presidente; Josiah Jenkins, secretary-treasurer; and vice presidentes Barbara Carroll, Bibi Moezzi, Dennis Rickard, Skip Stecker and Cas Stimson.
— Kathryn McKee is the media relations coordinator for Old Spanish Days Fiesta.