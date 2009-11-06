Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 8:21 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 

Rattlesnake Trail, San Roque Side of Jesusita Trail Reopen

Other trails will remain closed until spring to protect areas that received hydromulch

By Jill Zachary | November 6, 2009 | 1:22 p.m.

The U.S. Forest Service, the city of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County opened the Rattlesnake Trail and the San Roque side of the Jesusita Trail on Friday.

Rattlesnake, Jesusita and Tunnel trails were significantly damaged in the Jesusita Fire and were closed in September during the county’s aerial mulching program and to allow for trail restoration work.

With oversight by Kerry Kellogg, wilderness and trails manager for the Los Padres National Forest, the trail restoration work was funded through the Forest Service Burn Area Emergency Response Program.

A Santa Maria-based team of California Conservation Corps, the Los Padres Hotshot Crew and the Santa Ynez Helitack Crew worked for nearly three weeks to repair trails in the Jesusita burn area.

Key to the work effort was special training provided by Garrett Villanueva, a Forest Service trails engineer from the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit with expertise in sustainable trail construction and maintenance. Volunteer trail leaders who participated in a daylong training session with Villanueva in mid-October also contributed to the trail restoration work and are positioned to support ongoing trail restoration and maintenance efforts in Santa Barbara’s front country.

As a result of the work, the agencies opened Rattlesnake Trail and the Jesusita Trail from the San Roque Road trailhead to Inspiration Point.

Although trail improvements were complete throughout the Jesusita Fire area, the Tunnel side of the Jesusita Trail, Tunnel Trail and Tunnel Connector will remain closed until spring 2010 because of the need to protect the areas that received aerial hydromulch.

Trail users are reminded to exercise caution and consideration. Trails in the burn area remain subject to erosion and periodic rock debris, and will present unsafe conditions during wet weather. Remaining on the designated trails will reduce the potential for damage and additional erosion.

The Forest Service, the city and the county will continue to monitor the trails through the 2009-10 winter season. Additional trail work to address restoration needs may be needed after rain events. Trails may be closed in the future if wet weather presents significant concerns about trail safety.

— Jill Zachary is an assistant director of Parks & Recreation for the city of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 