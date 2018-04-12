Courthouse Fountain Project to Squeeze Anacapa Street Traffic on Monday

The ongoing restoration of the Spirit of the Ocean Fountain at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse will put a crimp in Anacapa Street traffic on Monday.
Beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, the 1000 block of Anacapa will be reduced to a single lane as materials and equipment are delivered for the $500,000 project to re-create the historic fountain. Trucks and vehicles from Granite Construction Co., Hayward Lumber, MarBorg Industries and Specialty Crane & Rigging will be operating in the area between Anapamu and Figueroa streets.
Commuters will encounter detours and limited turning; pedestrian traffic will be rerouted to the west side of the street; and bus stops, book drops and street parking will be prohibited between 5 and 9 a.m., the nonprofit Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation said in a statement issued Saturday.
Traffic will be stopped intermittently at the intersection of Anacapa and Anapamu streets as a crane lifts three large sandstone blocks onto the front lawn of the Courthouse, officials said. The blocks will be cut into a replacement for the iconic fountain, which was erected in 1927 and has been crumbling for decades.
— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.