Courthouse Fountain Project to Squeeze Anacapa Street Traffic on Monday

One lane to be open so equipment, materials can be delivered to site

The ongoing restoration of the Spirit of the Ocean Fountain at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse will put a crimp in Anacapa Street traffic on Monday.

Beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, the 1000 block of Anacapa will be reduced to a single lane as materials and equipment are delivered for the $500,000 project to re-create the historic fountain. Trucks and vehicles from Granite Construction Co., Hayward Lumber, MarBorg Industries and Specialty Crane & Rigging will be operating in the area between Anapamu and Figueroa streets.

Commuters will encounter detours and limited turning; pedestrian traffic will be rerouted to the west side of the street; and bus stops, book drops and street parking will be prohibited between 5 and 9 a.m., the nonprofit Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation said in a statement issued Saturday.

Traffic will be stopped intermittently at the intersection of Anacapa and Anapamu streets as a crane lifts three large sandstone blocks onto the front lawn of the Courthouse, officials said. The blocks will be cut into a replacement for the iconic fountain, which was erected in 1927 and has been crumbling for decades.

