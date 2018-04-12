Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:54 am | Fair and Breezy 53º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: Democrats ‘In Recovery’

The first step is to admit they have a serious problem and that they need to change

By Mark Shields | November 6, 2010 | 11:43 a.m.

In December 2009, long before the recent voting in which Democrats would lose more seats in the House of Representatives than they had in any election since 1946, Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., alerted his fellow Democrats of the insurmountable political problems they faced if the economy did not improve. Frank bluntly warned Democrats they could not campaign successfully on a slogan that somehow “things would have sucked worse” if our party had not been in power.

Mark Shields
Mark Shields

Democrats suffered a historic pasting on Nov. 2. But based upon too many e-mails and voicemails I have received, an awful lot of Democrats want to blame that defeat on the collective failure of yours truly and countless others in the media to educate American voters on the value and virtue of the policies of President Barack Obama and to expose the malicious obstructionism of Republicans out to sabotage the administration.

Not for the first time after an election defeat, some Democrats are rationalizing their party’s huge defeat through a form of self-delusion I call “Blame the Customer.” The election was not a rejection of our ideas or record or candidates, these Democrats explain away; instead it was the fault of these narrow-minded, misinformed, selfish, perhaps even intolerant individuals who took the time to vote.

The “Blame the Customer” postmortem requires of the Democrats who embrace it that they overlook 2008, when after Obama’s precedent-shattering victory, they and the media endlessly praised the maturity, generosity, decency and common sense of the nation’s voters.

If the Democrats are to recover from the 2010 drubbing, they must first admit that they have a serious problem and that they need to change. As those familiar with the often-miraculous 12-step program learn: “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery and today is a gift. That’s why they call it the present.”

There is no upside, and major downside, to refighting yesterday’s battles. Obama’s campaign argument urging voters “not to go back” did not work. For one thing, even with all their shortcomings, the years under President George W. Bush never imposed 9.6 percent unemployment or new highs in the number of home foreclosures and personal bankruptcies.

Too often, in the wake of past losses, Democrats have spent enormous amounts of time, effort and good will in an intramural fight between the party’s Shirts and the Skins. The argument is always the same. We lost, the Skins say, because we weren’t true enough to the core values and positions of our party; we were too eager to trim and to concede. No, the Shirts answer, we failed to modernize, to adapt to changed realities and to adjust our policies to reach accommodation with the vitally important political middle.

Democrats can’t afford to indulge themselves with another civil war in the political leper colony. They must understand that, even with their differences, all of them still do have immeasurably more in common than any of them does with the two most prominent figures in the 2010 Republican campaign — former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and Sen. Jim DeMint, R-S.C.

Democrats can’t be afraid to draw real differences with Republicans. One of my favorite presidential quotes reads: “Labor is prior to, and independent of, capital. Capital is only the fruit of labor and could not exist if labor had not first existed. Labor is superior to capital and deserves much the higher consideration.”

Those were the words of Republican Abraham Lincoln. If Democrats truly do honor work and those who earn their keep either with their hands or their heads, then how can they not fight tooth and toenail against Republican efforts to tax these working Americans while removing taxes on capital, the unearned income from interest and dividends?

To recover, Democrats must dare to live and to lead by the values of President Franklin Roosevelt, who said, “The measure of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much, but whether we provide enough for those who have too little.”

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 