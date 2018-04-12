Santa Barbara to Get Schooled with National Education Bus Stop

The Get Schooled National Challenge and Tour is coming to Santa Barbara on Tuesday with its mission to mobilize and inform people of the education system’s crisis.

Seventy percent of eighth-graders read at a lower grade level and the United States is rated 12th in the world for graduation rates, according to the Get Schooled campaign.

The Get Schooled bus will be at the Downtown Santa Barbara Farmers Market from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The bus will be parked in the 700 block of State Street between De la Guerra and Ortega streets.

While the tour spends a week in the rest of its stops, all in major metropolitan cities, the Orfalea Foundations convinced the sponsors to stop one day in Santa Barbara on the bus’ way to Los Angeles from San Francisco.

The Orfalea Foundations did not participate in last month’s advance screening of the film, Waiting for Superman, which was sponsored by the Holden Foundation as part of its We Need to Talk community dialogue series. But Lois Mitchell, president of the Orfalea Foundations, said the organization wanted to invite the community and public to understand all the issues taking place in schools right now. Every day, she said, school districts must deal with challenges with state testing, facilities and funding.



While other tour stops feature celebrity performances at high schools and push a nationwide message, the Santa Barbara visit emphasizes getting parents, teachers and concerned citizens involved.

“Action on the local level always leads to national change,” Mitchell said. “That kind of reform needs to start in our backyard.”

Local educational organizations will gather to give out information, from helping parents be their children’s first teacher, to helping young adults get into and through college. Actor and voice-over artist Christian Slater will be on hand as a special guest, and passers-by will have the opportunity to be filmed for a national commercial.

The Get Schooled sponsor partnership includes the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Orfalea Foundations, AT&T and Viacom.

South Coast-area residents can get information involving local resources like Santa Barbara Partners in Education, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, First 5 Santa Barbara County Children and Families Commission, Advancement via Individual Determination (AVID), Future Leaders of America, s’Cool Food Initiative and s’Cool Gardens, and neighborhood collaborations like the Westside Children’s Zone and Carpinteria Children’s Project at Main, to name a few.

Noozhawk, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation and sbparent.com will also be on hand Tuesday as co-sponsors of the event.

Click here for more information on the Get Schooled campaign. Follow Get Schooled on Twitter: @GetSchooled. Become a fan of Get Schooled on Facebook.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.