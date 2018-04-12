Sunday Forecast Includes Possible Morning Showers, 80% Chance of Nighttime Rain

Storm expected to clear out Monday, with sundowner wind conditions likely

After a week of toasty temperatures, Saturday cooled down as a new storm system began moving in to Southern California. Rain is expected along Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Sunday night.

The National Weather Service forecast a 30 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. Sunday, with an 80 percent chance of rain Sunday night. Isolated thunderstorms are possible. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s Sunday.

The storm is expected to clear out early Monday, leaving behind mostly sunny conditions, highs in the mid-60s, and blustery winds with gusts as high as 25 mph. Sundowner winds are possible Monday.

The rest of the week should be mostly sunny, with daytime temperatures gradually returning to the upper 70s by next weekend.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

