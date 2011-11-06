Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:10 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: Business Advice for People Who Think Business Is Disgusting

The irony of the sentiment is lost on a prospective entrepreneur

By Paul Burri, Noozhawk Columnist | @BronxPaul | November 6, 2011 | 4:14 p.m.

As some of my readers may know, I am a SCORE counselor. Briefly, SCORE is a national organization under the auspices of the Small Business Administration that offers free business advice to people who want to start a new business or who need advice on various business issues.

I emphasize free because, in my opinion, SCORE is one of the best-kept secrets in Santa Barbara. We wish more people knew about SCORE and used our services.

Many of my client sessions are with people who are sincerely interested in starting a business and are wise enough to ask for help and advice. Not all of them, however.

(To protect the client’s identity, I will alternate in using personal pronouns. Please bear with me.)

One time I accepted a new client who said she wanted to start a new consulting type business. We talked briefly on the phone and for our first meeting I asked him, as I do of almost all my new clients, to do what is called a SWOT analysis. It sounds technical and complicated, but it is simply a listing of your Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats. It’s a sort of reality check and also a checklist of the areas that might need work.

My client faithfully did her homework and arrived at our meeting with her completed SWOT analysis. Scanning it quickly I noticed that under Weaknesses he had put down, “Business is disgusting.” Apparently the irony of a person who thinks business is disgusting wanting to go into business and asking for business advice totally escaped him.

I had momentary thoughts that I might be violating the socio-economic values of this country if I were to give him any advice at all. But I repressed those feelings because I felt it was my responsibility to give this person the best advice I could. We continued our conversation.

Over the period of about an hour and a half, I tried to gradually change her ideas that all business is disgusting — or dirty or evil or mean. At one point I asked her who she thought would hire her as a consultant and how much they might pay her. He wasn’t sure. I asked for details of exactly what and how much consulting she would provide. Then when I estimated that he might be able to expect about $20,000 for what he proposed to do as a consultant, he replied, “Is that all?” (Do I detect some more irony here?)

The client somehow did not see any philosophical conflict when I asked whether the idea of being a person who expected to be paid for his consulting services — and paid well, by the way — wouldn’t immediately cause him to fall into the category of being in business that by its nature was “disgusting.”

I have no problem with people who are dedicated to making our planet a better, safer, cleaner, healthier, more beautiful place. I heartily agree with that idea. I can even support and encourage people who want to work toward those goals. I can even tolerate people who think that business is “disgusting.” They are entitled to their opinions.

But I wish those safer, cleaner, healthier idealists who want a more beautiful world would somehow learn that all of their wonderful, grandiose ideas take money, expertise (which needs to be paid for) and “disgusting” business acumen to accomplish.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. The opinions and comments in this column are his alone and do not represent the opinions or policies of any outside organization. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous Paul Burri columns. Follow Paul Burri on Twitter: @BronxPaul

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 