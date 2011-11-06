Santa Barbara County Coastal Canyons May Get Autumn Frosting on Tuesday

Clear skies and colder temperatures may produce local frost in Santa Barbara County’s coastal canyons and valleys early Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said frost is a possibility Tuesday morning as the clear skies combine with overnight temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Frost also may develop in the Cuyama Valley.

Meanwhile, a new storm is expected to bring significant rainfall to the South Coast beginning Thursday night. Wet and unsettled conditions are possible through Sunday, according to forecasts.

Tuesday through Thursday, daytime temperatures are likely to be in the mid- to upper 60s with sunny skies and overnight lows in the mid-40s to low 50s.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.