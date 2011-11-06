Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:13 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Tuning In to the Radio Stars of Yore

In our minds and in our cars ... wait, where did those oldies go?

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | @lesliedinaberg | November 6, 2011 | 1:03 p.m.

Z: What has happened to radio?

She: Oh, no! Is 1340 KIST off the air? I love Baron Ron Herron.

Z: No, Rip Van Winkle. I’m talking about the fact that Kevin and Bean have been canceled on KJEE. What happened?

She: I couldn’t tell you. Are those real people?

Z: Yes, and they were entertaining, but they weren’t local. And they had replaced Spencer and Adam, who were local, but not always entertaining.

She: I listen to books on CD. You should try them sometime.

Z: It’s one of those things that’s bizarrely difficult to find out about. Radio stations change DJs all the time, and you never quite know why.

John Palminteri’s got to be on here somewhere. (iStockphoto)

She: I turned to one of my favorite radio stations once, and it had changed to an all-Spanish format. “Sólo éxitos y mas música, Santa Barbara!”

Z: Why is it so hard to find out about what’s going on in radio?

She: It’s not exactly the hottest entertainment form right now. But I’m OK, because when I want to hear the radio — and I’m out of NPR podcasts — I listen to Bill and Bonnie on KRUZ.

Z: They were taken off the air in 2005.

She: Oh. Well, then I’ll just switch over to Matt, Julie and Hayseed on KTYD.

Z: McAllister moved to Phoenix in 2008.

She: I listen to recorded books. You should try them sometime. You can get pretty much anything you want from the library.

Z: I think one of the problems is that radio isn’t something that I listen to all the time. If there’s ever any sort of announcement about schedule or format, I don’t hear it. I have the radio on for my two drive times, and that’s about it.

She: You don’t curl up in front of the radio at night for your fireside theater?

Z: Radio’s not that outdated.

She: It’s getting there. With Sirius, Pandora, iTunes and the entire Internet, there’s definitely a lot of competition.

Z: But it’s still free, and at its best, it’s still local.

She: I do like the idea of well-staffed local radio stations, able to be there as another news source in the case of emergency.

Z: And it’s nice to have local voices choosing local music, and playing to local music tastes.

She: So what did replace those Kevin and Bean things?

Z: I had to go online to find out, and even then there’s sparse information and it’s not entirely clear.

She: You couldn’t tell by listening?

Z: They’re just playing a lot more music. But I read that it’s supposed to be a show called, “More Music in the Mornings,” hosted by DJ Free and John Palminteri.

She: But Palminteri is Primetime. What’s the Palm doing on in the morning?

Z: I know, it’s very confusing. He’s always done the KJEE morning news, and it seems like that’s what he’s continuing to do. I haven’t heard a word from the supposed DJ Free.

She: Who can you call in to win free tickets to things? That used to be my primary motivation to even listen to the radio.

Z: I remember my sister on her princess phone dialing KIST over and over again.

She: Was that her? Drats! I was the other one on the line trying to beat her. I bet she got to see the Bay City Rollers.

Z: That was you?

She: I also used to love calling in to request song dedications.

Z: We need a program like that now.

She: I’ve got it! My dad does the color commentary for the Friday night football games on KTMS.

Z: No ...

She: It’s an easy segue into hosting a drive-time morning show. He can replay his football commentary, talk about our kid’s soccer games, and then play Neil Diamond songs.

Z: Do you have any recorded books I can borrow?

She: Or you could do it. Aren’t people always telling you that you’ve got a great face for radio?

Z: Yes, dear.

— Share your radio free thoughts with .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous She Said, Z Said columns. Follow Leslie Dinaberg on Twitter.

