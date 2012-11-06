Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:49 pm | Fair 80º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Chamber Accepting Nominations for Community Awards

By Pat Kistler for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | November 6, 2012 | 11:59 p.m.

Roxanne and Wade Nomura, 2011's Carpinterians of the Year
The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the 55th Annual Community Awards Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 26.

As in previous years, more than 325 guests are expected to attend the banquet, cheering those in the community who have gone well beyond the call of duty with volunteerism and leadership qualities that deserve to be honored.

Nomination forms for Carpinterian of the Year are due to the Carpinteria Chamber office on Dec. 7. The nomination forms for the Small and Large Businesses of the Year are due Nov. 30. Nominations for the Merit awards for 2012 are due Dec. 7. Nominations for the Junior Carpinterian of the Year are due Nov. 26.

Forms for this award are available at all Carpinteria Unified School District High School counseling offices. It should be noted that the Carpinteria Chamber works all year fundraising for the Junior Carpinterian Scholarship Award, which is given to an outstanding local high school senior, at the banquet.

This year, the event committee will offer a super opportunity for local businesses to be more highly involved in the event by offering tiered sponsorships, featuring Titanium, Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and VIP levels. Each level steps up the recognition at the banquet, even more than in the past.

The Best of Carpinteria 2012 nomination forms and sponsorship level formats are available on the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce’s home page by clicking here. For more information, call 805.684.5479 x10.

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 
