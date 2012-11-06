Countywide Campaign Taps Residents, Businesses to Be ‘WaterWise’

Through the Network of Santa Barbara County Water Providers, county residents and businesses will now see a new brand and information campaign for being “WaterWise in Santa Barbara County.”

The water providers, along with the Santa Barbara County Water Agency, seek to increase awareness of specific water conservation actions everyone can take across the county from Santa Maria to Carpinteria.

Through an ad campaign based on the new motivational tagline “Let’s Save Together” and a revamped website, WaterWiseSB.org, water users will learn specific actions they can take for both indoor and outdoor water conservation.

There are many valuable benefits to conserving water, which include:

» Saving money

» Keeping your landscape beautiful

» Protecting the environment

» Ensuring that water supplies are available for future generations

“Water conservation is a way of life in every area of Santa Barbara County,” says Tom Fayram, deputy public works director for Santa Barbara County. “Each one of us makes a difference in how we use water and how much water goes to our gardens every day.

“Because we live in a semi-arid climate, any water we save today will help get us through dry times in the future. We appreciate the water conservation efforts of residents and businesses in Santa Barbara County thus far and we are here to help with ways to continue being water wise.”

WaterWiseSB.org provides a wide range of specific actions that county residents, commercial property owners, landscape designers and landscape maintenance firms can take to conserve water indoors and out — many of which are based upon water-efficient technology.

Most people don’t realize that 50 to 70 percent of water use in an average Santa Barbara County home goes toward landscape irrigation. Therefore, water wise gardens can save a lot of water and money — and are beautiful and easy to maintain, as well. There are dozens of easy ways to make a garden water wise, such as choosing water wise plants, adjusting the sprinkler timer based on the weather using the online Weekly Watering index, installing a smart irrigation controller, and many more, all of which can be found on WaterWiseSB.org.

Residents and businesses in most cities and in some other areas can schedule a free water check-up by a trained technician, who will evaluate both indoor and outdoor water usage and give specific recommendations for living more water wise.

Click here to discover myriad ways to save water in your home, business and landscape. Let’s Save Together!

— Len Fleckenstein represents Santa Barbara County Public Works.