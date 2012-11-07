Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:48 pm | Fair 80º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Council Honors Deputy Jeff Farmer for Work on AVOID the 12

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | November 7, 2012 | 12:26 a.m.

The Goleta City Council on Monday recognized Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer of the Goleta Police Department for his work on the AVOID the 12 DUI grant.

This $135,000 grant funds DUI operations throughout Santa Barbara County with funding by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Farmer and 12 other law enforcement officers in California were honored by OTS for Traffic Safety Excellence and “Going Above and Beyond.” OTS Director Chris Murphy presented Farmer with the award in August at a reception in Santa Barbara.

“We are proud of the exceptional work Senior Deputy Farmer has done to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road,” Mayor Ed Easton said. “Goleta is fortunate to have an outstanding police force that is committed to the safety of our community.”

Farmer also received the MADD Award for his outstanding contribution to MADD’s mission and was recognized at an award ceremony in Sacramento in June.

“We are extremely pleased to see Senior Deputy Farmer receive this award because it reflects his outstanding efforts in enhancing traffic safety in our community as well as a reflection of the highly dedicated law enforcement professionals that serve the City of Goleta,” said Vyto Adomaitis, director of public safety.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
