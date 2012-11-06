Financial Planner Kevin Bourke Helping Retirees Plan for Future with New Book

Kevin Bourke, a local financial expert, has just released his book, Make Your Money Last a Lifetime, which addresses the unique needs of seniors and retirees who face funding decades of retirement.

This book advises those entering “The Golden Years” to anticipate what lies ahead while taking an unemotional and disciplined approach to investing.

Make Your Money Last a Lifetime offers valuable resources specifically tailored to those nearing or already in retirement. He offers identity theft protection tips, including a pen with unwashable ink, rules of thumb to draft realistic retirement budgets, and information on how long to keep documents and records.

He provides this type of advice to create simple solutions for common mistakes that would typically prevent investors from properly planning for cash flow needs and long-term financial stability.

Bourke wrote Make Your Money Last a Lifetime to help seniors and retirees become smarter with their money and manage the challenging issue of financing their retirement. He recognized the need to educate this specific market was especially necessary in Santa Barbara, a popular retirement destination, because 40 percent of the population is made up of people age 55-plus.

Bourke is the founder of Bourke Wealth Management and has worked in the financial management field for more than 25 years.

He is a certified financial planner, chartered financial consultant and a certified divorce financial analyst and has appeared on KEYT and in the financial columns of the Santa Barbara Independent. For more information on Bourke and to read his book, visit Tecolote Bookstore or Amazon.com.

