Living Faith Church to Hold Its Annual Christmas Art & Craft Fair

Living Faith Church is hosting its annual Christmas Art & Craft Fair fundraiser for its Women’s Ministry from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1.

We invite you to support local artists and find that perfect gift just in time for the holidays.

This event will be held in the church’s Education Building at 4595 Hollister Ave. at Auhay, across from the Page Youth Center.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit NetWork Medical Pregnancy Resource Center in Santa Barbara.

For more information, contact Barbara Anderson at 805.453.7254 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Barbara Anderson represents Living Faith Church.