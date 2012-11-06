Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:08 pm | Fair 80º

 
 
 
 

Providence Hall Ready to Hoop It Up with ChallengeBall

By Keith Luberto for Providence Hall | November 6, 2012 | 1:22 p.m.

ChallengeBall is back, pitting local hoopsters who think they’ve still “got game,” aka the Past Prime Time Players, versus the young upstarts who make up the Providence Hall All-Stars.

This exciting exhibition basketball game features former L.A. Laker Mike Penberthy and former Gaucho star Josh Merrill.

Game time is 7 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 10, at Murchison Gym on the Westmont College campus.

Penberthy fought back from a major injury to earn on a spot on the L.A. Lakers team, where he received an NBA championship ring during the Shaquille O’Neal years. He will lead the roster of Past Prime Time Players team. Merrill, former Gaucho and Breaker star, will lead the Providence Hall All-Stars. Additional former UCSB and Westmont players highlight each team’s roster, along with a few daring Providence Hall faculty members.

ChallengeBall is a fun, family-friendly event. In addition to playing great exhibition basketball, Penberthy and Merrill will sign autographs in the gym before the game (6 to 6:30 p.m.) and will share their personal testimonies from center court at halftime.The Westmont hip hop team, N’Step, will perform and fun contests for spectators will be held throughout the evening.

Admission is $5. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Proceeds benefit the athletics program at Providence Hall, providing Christian college-preparatory education for grades 7 to 12 in Santa Barbara.

For more information, click here or call Providence Hall Athletic Director Keith Luberto at 805.962.4400.

— Keith Luberto is the athletic director for Providence Hall.

