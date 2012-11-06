Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:57 pm | Fair 80º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Feminist Studies Scholar Wins National Book Prize

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | November 6, 2012 | 7:40 p.m.

Eileen Boris
Eileen Boris

Eileen Boris, Hull Professor and chair of feminist studies at UC Santa Barbara, is the recipient of the 2012 Sara A. Whaley Prize for her book, Caring for America: Home Health Workers in the Shadow of the Welfare State (Oxford University Press, 2012).

Presented by the National Women’s Studies Association, the Whaley Prize recognizes outstanding work that addresses women and labor. It is named for Whaley, who, in the 1970s, owned Rush Publishing –– one of the first publishing companies to focus on feminist studies –– and served as editor of its scholarly journal, Women’s Studies Abstracts.

The award will be presented this week at the NWSA annual conference in Oakland.

“On behalf of the UC Santa Barbara community, I congratulate Professor Boris on her receipt of the Sara A. Whaley Prize,” UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang said. “This important award is representative of Dr. Boris’ stature in the field of feminist studies, and recognizes her valuable scholarly research on the politics of home health care in America –– a subject that affects millions of people every day.”

Melvin Oliver, executive dean of the College of Letters and Science and the SAGE Sara Miller McCune Dean of Social Science, said: “Caring for America is the definitive study of home health workers. Professor Boris elucidates complex issues through historical research and careful analysis of the labor movement. It is a work both of tremendous scholarship and of great public significance.”

“I am absolutely honored and delighted to receive the Sara Whaley Prize,” Boris said. “Not only is it one of just a few book prizes awarded by the professional organization for the field of women, gender and feminist studies, it shows that my peers have recognized how a feminist and racialized gender analysis can be expansive in allowing us to understand the big questions of our time.”

Co-authored with Jennifer Klein, a professor of history at Yale University, Caring for America presents a narrative history of home health care that covers the period from the Great Depression of the 1930s to present day.

Boris and Klein examine issues related to social policy and home health care, and demonstrate how law and social policy made home care a low-wage job that was stigmatized as welfare and relegated to the bottom of the medical hierarchy.

Established in 1977, the NWSA seeks to promote and support the production and dissemination of knowledge about women and gender through teaching, learning, research, and service in academic and other settings. The association has more than 2,000 individual and 350 institutional members working in varied specialties across the United States and around the world.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 