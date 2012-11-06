Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:10 pm | Fair 80º

 
 
 
 

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Brings Day of the Dead Alive

By Jennifer Guess for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | November 6, 2012 | 11:14 a.m.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care on Friday hosted an intimate gathering for their entire staff to honor Día de los Muertos.

This is the fifth year that VNHC has commemorated this Latin tradition of celebrating the lives of loved ones who have passed away.

During the week, the staff decorated the altar, or “ofrenda,” with mementos, photos of loved ones who have passed, and with a beautiful array of Latin cultural icons and offerings related to the holiday. The key component of the traditional decoration is the use of marigold flowers in profusion, and the VNHC altar definitely followed this tradition well.

To begin the staff’s gathering on Friday morning, Lauren McElroy Herrera, VNHC’s diversity outreach coordinator, introduced Ana Ríos from the Mexican Consulate in Oxnard. Ríos presented Lynda Tanner, president and CEO of VNHC with a certificate of recognition for VNHC’s work in preserving Mexican traditions and customs in the United States.

Staff were then welcomed to taste some of the delicious Latin snacks and drinks, including “pan de muerto” and “champurrado,” all cooked by fellow VNHC staff members.

Bea Molina, associate manager of Volunteer Services, presented the historical and cultural aspects of the day, indicating the various decorations on the altar.

Then to finish the presentation, Mari Hernandez, one of VNHC’s bereavement counselors, talked about the bereavement component in Latin culture and described the importance of celebrating and never forgetting those who have passed.

The altar will be on display at VNHC’s offices for the next week so that VNHC staff can continue to keep the dead in their thoughts.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 