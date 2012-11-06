Wine Cask Partners with Foodbank to Fight Hunger This Holiday Season

For many, the holiday season means feasting around a dinner table surrounded by loved ones. While this time of year and the celebrations that come with it bring great joy, we are reminded that holidays are a difficult time for our underserved and less fortunate community members who struggle with hunger in our area.

To help support our community members in need, and raise awareness for their hunger-relief efforts, Wine Cask will donate 10 percent of all lunch profits throughout the month of November to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, a nonprofit organization committed to eliminating hunger by providing food, education and other resources.

Consider Wine Cask for your next business lunch or lunch with a friend, and you’ll enjoy delicious, seasonal dishes and support a great local organization while you’re at it! All you need to do is mention the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, and Wine Cask will make sure 10 percent of your bill goes to its remarkable efforts.

Click here for more information about the Foodbank.

Wine Cask is located in downtown Santa Barbara in the historic El Paseo complex, and offers the best of all worlds to enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner in a stylishly relaxed setting. Its passion is serving great food, providing the highest caliber of service and bringing back the comfort and nostalgia of one of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants to our patrons.

Wine Cask is located at 813 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara. Call 805.966.9463.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Wine Cask.