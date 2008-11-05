Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 9:28 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Tennis: Channel League Doubles Tournament Plants Seeds of Success

All four top teams move on to the semifinals round.

By Liz Frech | November 5, 2008 | 11:50 p.m.

Wednesday’s Channel League doubles tournament provided quite a contrast in weather from the previous two days of the singles tournament. Pleasant autumn warmth and light breezes abounded at San Marcos High as the tournament got under way.

Out of eight matches played in the first round, four seeded teams and one unseeded team finished efficiently, and three matches extended to three-setters, which tested each team’s endurance and perseverance. Dos Pueblos’ “Comeback Kids,” Nicoletta Bradley and Oriane Matthys, battled hard against the talented San Marcos team of Amy Kinsella and Shelby Zylstra, who eventually won, 6-0, 4-6, 6-2. The Chargers’ savvy seniors, Sofia Pasternack and Anna Slyutova lost in a close fight against the aggressive Royals team of Christine Pearson and Amy Ransohoff, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. The prize for the longest match, at well over two hours, went to Buena’s Brooke Jepsen and Victoria Pido and Ventura’s Kacy Anderson and Hayley Paul, who won, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. As usual, the fans were outstanding in their support of their players.

Players competing in the first round were:
Buena: Brooke Jepsen and Victoria Pido, Grace Littig and Jessica Lundstrom, Grace Kim and Ashley Lopez
Dos Pueblos: Amy Logan and Amy Sagraves (No. 2 seed), Nicoletta Bradley and Oriane Matthys, Sofia Pasternack and Anna Slyutova
San Marcos: Caitlin Mannix and Julian Mannix, Amy Kinsella and Shelby Zylstra, Christine Pearson and Amy Ransohoff, Annie Battles and Kiki Katsev
Santa Barbara: Ari Beckerman and Haley Hranicky-Galitzer (No. 1 seed), Hanna Grokenberger and Kinzie McKeown (No. 3 seed), April Ludwick and Zoe Miller (No. 4 seed)
Ventura: Kelsey Cole and Alyson Meyer, Shauna Keener and Amanda Smith, Kacy Anderson and Haley Paul

In the second round, seeded players quickly dispatched their opponents with finely tuned shots:
Ari Beckerman and Haley Hranicky-Galitzer (Santa Barbara) defeated Kacy Anderson and Haley Paul (Ventura) 6-0, 6-1
April Ludwick and Zoe Miller (Santa Barbara) defeated Amy Kinsella and Shelby Zlystra (San Marcos) 6-1, 6-1
Hanna Grokenberger and Kinzie McKeown (Santa Barbara) defeated Christine Pearson and Amy Ransohoff (San Marcos) 6-0, 6-1
Amy Logan and Amy Sagraves (Dos Pueblos) defeated Annie Battles and Kiki Katsev (San Marcos) 6-0, 6-2

The semifinals get under way at noon Thursday at Tennis Club of Santa Barbara, where Logan and Sagraves of Dos Pueblos will meet Grokenberger and McKeown of Santa Barbara, and Beckerman and Hranicky-Galitzer/Beckerman of Santa Barbara will meet Ludwick and Miller (Santa Barbara).

Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 