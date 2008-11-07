Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 9:08 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Foodbank Needs a Hand Feeding the Hungry During the Holidays

The Foodbank is in the midst of community turkey and food drives, and monetary donations also make a big difference.

By Kerry Main Aller | November 7, 2008 | 2:29 p.m.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is working to feed thousands of hungry children, seniors, families and individuals during this holiday season.

The activities began with a countywide Turkey Drive on now through Nov. 25. The Foodbank needs at least 6,000 turkeys to be donated before Thanksgiving, as well as monetary and nonperishable food donations.

The Foodbank is holding its Holiday Food Drive now through Dec. 31, and can provide everything needed to run a successful food drive, including boxes, barrels, a food drive information kit and a poster listing the needed items to make it easy for the community to participate in a holiday food drive at their business, school, church and organization.

Green Food Drive barrels have been placed at all participating grocery stores throughout Santa Barbara County. Every dollar, nonperishable can of food and turkey makes a difference in the lives of the hungry throughout Santa Barbara County.

Besides the traditional barrels, click here to purchase food through the virtual food drive.

“Our neighbors go hungry 12 months out of the year, but this time of year, particularly in this rough economy, we have a tremendous need for food and money,” Executive Director Erik Talkin said. “We can help to brighten their holidays and provide the badly needed help through the winter months.”

Talkin wants the community to know that the availability of donated nonperishable food products from major manufacturers has decreased in the past year, along with the traditional food sources.

“For every $1 donated, the Foodbank can distribute $7 of food,” Talkin said. “All turkeys and food donated for the holiday is distributed without charge to those in need. All donations are greatly appreciated.”

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s South County warehouse is at 4554 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara. The North County warehouse is at 490 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria. For more information, call 805.967.5741 or 805.937.3422.

Kerry Main Aller is community relations manager for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

