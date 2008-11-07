Football: SBCC Takes On L.A. Valley in Regular-Season Home Finale

The Vaqueros will be seeking their fifth straight win in a second-place showdown with the Monarchs.

Something has to give Saturday when Santa Barbara City College‘s pass defense, ranked No. 2 in Southern Cal, takes on L.A. Valley’s passing game, which is rated No. 1 in the American Pacific Conference. Kickoff for Saturday’s final regular-season home football game is 6 p.m. at La Playa Stadium.

The Vaqueros (4-4, 4-1) will be seeking their fifth straight win in the second-place showdown with the Monarchs (5-3, 4-1), who also have won four in a row. The average score during SBCC’s streak has been 23-18, while Valley has won its last four by an average of 40-15.

“They’re very similar to West L.A. (who the Vaqueros beat 28-21 last week),” SBCC coach Craig Moropoulos said. “They pass it, and they can run it, too. They’re a very good football team.”

Valley walloped L.A. Pierce last week 50-13, thanks to six Brahma turnovers, including five interceptions. The Monarchs led 47-6 at halftime. Quarterback Bret Visciglia completed 15-of-25 passes for 353 yards and six TDs. Three of those went to Gerald Scarber, who caught five passes for 163 yards, including a 96-yard TD in the first quarter.

SBCC’s pass defense is No. 1 in the conference and No. 2 in Southern Cal, allowing just 146 yards a game.

Valley’s offense is ranked No. 1 in the APC (389 yards per game) and No. 2 in scoring (26.0). SBCC’s running game, led by Trayone Harris (469 yards, 6.6 avg.), is third in the conference at 143.2 yards while Valley’s run defense is sixth, allowing 226 yards.

The Monarch defense gives up 430 yards per game, the second-worst total in the APC.

“Our goal is to not make it easy for their defense or their offense,” Moropoulos said. “We want to keep the ball in our hands and take time off the clock.”

SBCC tight end Josh Cohen will miss the game with a high ankle sprain. He’ll be replaced by Josh Anderson.

Valley leads the series 10-5-1, and the Vaqueros won the last meeting in 2006 in a 29-28 triple-overtime thriller.

The Vaqueros need to win their last two games to have a shot at a bowl game.

“I’m not thinking about that,” Moropoulos said. “I’m worried about L.A. Valley.”

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.