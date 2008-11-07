Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 9:20 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Football: SBCC Takes On L.A. Valley in Regular-Season Home Finale

The Vaqueros will be seeking their fifth straight win in a second-place showdown with the Monarchs.

By Dave Loveton | November 7, 2008 | 7:36 p.m.

Something has to give Saturday when Santa Barbara City College‘s pass defense, ranked No. 2 in Southern Cal, takes on L.A. Valley’s passing game, which is rated No. 1 in the American Pacific Conference. Kickoff for Saturday’s final regular-season home football game is 6 p.m. at La Playa Stadium.

The Vaqueros (4-4, 4-1) will be seeking their fifth straight win in the second-place showdown with the Monarchs (5-3, 4-1), who also have won four in a row. The average score during SBCC’s streak has been 23-18, while Valley has won its last four by an average of 40-15.

“They’re very similar to West L.A. (who the Vaqueros beat 28-21 last week),” SBCC coach Craig Moropoulos said. “They pass it, and they can run it, too. They’re a very good football team.”

Valley walloped L.A. Pierce last week 50-13, thanks to six Brahma turnovers, including five interceptions. The Monarchs led 47-6 at halftime. Quarterback Bret Visciglia completed 15-of-25 passes for 353 yards and six TDs. Three of those went to Gerald Scarber, who caught five passes for 163 yards, including a 96-yard TD in the first quarter.

SBCC’s pass defense is No. 1 in the conference and No. 2 in Southern Cal, allowing just 146 yards a game.

Valley’s offense is ranked No. 1 in the APC (389 yards per game) and No. 2 in scoring (26.0). SBCC’s running game, led by Trayone Harris (469 yards, 6.6 avg.), is third in the conference at 143.2 yards while Valley’s run defense is sixth, allowing 226 yards.

The Monarch defense gives up 430 yards per game, the second-worst total in the APC.

“Our goal is to not make it easy for their defense or their offense,” Moropoulos said. “We want to keep the ball in our hands and take time off the clock.”

SBCC tight end Josh Cohen will miss the game with a high ankle sprain. He’ll be replaced by Josh Anderson.

Valley leads the series 10-5-1, and the Vaqueros won the last meeting in 2006 in a 29-28 triple-overtime thriller.

The Vaqueros need to win their last two games to have a shot at a bowl game.

“I’m not thinking about that,” Moropoulos said. “I’m worried about L.A. Valley.”

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 