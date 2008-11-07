Local High Schools Plan Veterans Day Observances

Santa Barbara High School

Santa Barbara High will be conducting a Veterans Day ceremony at 11:15 a.m. Monday.

Students and staff will gather in front of the J.R. Richards Gymnasium. There will be a recognition of veterans past, a presentation of colors, Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem.

Alumnus John Campilio will present an alumni memorial wreath along with remarks about Walter Ehlers, the Congressional Medal of Honor recipient. Retired Lt. Col. Maureen Masson, USAF and member of the class of 1953, will be a guest speaker. The ceremony will end with “Taps” played by Tyler Yahyavi.

On display in the main hallway are photos of all the Dons who died in service to their country. This is also the 10-year anniversary of the memorial rock in front of the gym.

San Marcos High School

San Marcos High School will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Valley Stadium at 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Assistant Principal Dave Scott, a San Marcos graduate and Vietnam era veteran, started this ceremony two years ago to give students an insight as to why they were getting a day off of school.

Scott, the father of an Army veteran and San Marcos graduate who served two tours of duty in Iraq, said: “The ceremony is not intended to be a political event but rather an informational ceremony to honor veterans for their service.”

The ceremony will be attended by local elected officials as well as social studies and English classes, where teachers plan to incorporate Veterans Day education into their lesson plans.

Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School District.