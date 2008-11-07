Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 9:11 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

State Board Allocates $2 Million to Restore Beach Water Testing

The vote means Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are eligible for funding for their summer programs.

By John Mann | November 7, 2008 | 9:27 a.m.

Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, announced Thursday that the State Water Resource Control Board voted Wednesday to approve $2 million to fund the state’s beach water testing program for the next two years.

The board’s vote means that Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are eligible to receive funding to resume the summer beach water monitoring program.

“Testing water quality at our beaches is an essential public health service,” Nava said. “It helps keep our area’s surfers and swimmers safe, and is a vital source of information to county and state officials regarding coastal water quality. I am pleased that the Water Board approved funding for this important program.”

The funding comes from Proposition 13, a water quality improvement ballot measure that was passed by voters eight years ago. State Water Resources Control Board officials said that funding for the program will be available in about two weeks.

California continues to lead the nation in testing its coastal waters, protecting the health of beachgoers and, where necessary, facilitating programs to improve water quality and safety.

John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.

