Ventura YMCA to Participate in Group’s National Week of Prayer

The Ventura Family YMCA will celebrate YMCA National Week of Prayer Monday through Friday next week.

The Week of Prayer will begin each day at noon with a light lunch followed by a 10- to 15-minute message and a prayer. The community is invited to enjoy messages that will be shared by pastors from local churches and YMCA volunteers. The messages will include subjects on the heritage of the YMCA, families and their children, parents of teens, seniors and the community.

This is the first year that the Ventura Family YMCA will be participating in the worldwide prayer event. The YMCA is an organization with a heritage based on Christian principals that serves individuals and families of all religions, races and creeds.

If you are interested in celebrating the Week of Prayer, contact Margo Byrne, executive director of the Ventura Family YMCA, at 805.642.2131, ext. 17, or [email protected]