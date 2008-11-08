Voter Turnout in Santa Barbara County at 79.1 Percent

Nearly all of the ballots are in from Tuesday’s election, and so far, Santa Barbara County’s turnout came out at 79.1 percent, right about where elections officials predicted it would be, and only slightly less than the 80.47 percent of the 2004 presidential election.

About 30,000 more absentee ballots were counted after election night, ballots that were dropped off at the polls vs. the ones sent in by mail.

For some races, the absentee ballot count was the margin between victory and defeat. Democrat Hannah-Beth Jackson, a candidate for the 19th state Senate District seat against Republican Tony Strickland, won Santa Barbara County by about 10 points, but was edged out in Ventura and Los Angeles counties as results rolled in after Tuesday. On Friday, she leap-frogged back ahead by 255 votes as Santa Barbara County continued counting but more than 63,000 ballots remain to be tallied in Ventura County.

For the contentious Santa Barbara school board race, the 241-vote lead that winner Ed Heron had over next-in-line Charlotte Ware increased to 320 votes.

In the Carpinteria City Council race, the slim margin between victor Kathleen Reddington and Steve McWhirter is down to 19 votes from 25.

The county elections office’s work is not done yet. Some 6,000 provisional ballots have yet to be verified and counted, which still could make a difference in the close school board and Carpinteria city races.

Click here for the county’s most recent results.

Write to [email protected]