Women’s Soccer: Lady Vaqueros Down Cuesta 2-0

SBCC will host No. 1 Ventura in a first-place showdown on Tuesday.

Laura Spivack scored in the fourth minute on an assist from Brieanna Wright and Santa Barbara City College added a late goal Friday afternoon to blank Cuesta 2-0 in a WSC women’s soccer match.

The victory was the fourth straight win and fifth straight shutout for the Vaqueros (13-1-5, 7-1-1), who are two points behind top-ranked Ventura (8-0-0). SBCC will play host to Ventura at 1 p.m. Tuesday in its final regular-season game. The Pirates have two games left — against the Vaqueros and Nov. 14 at Cuesta.

Caitlin Linas made it 2-0 in the 82nd minute by curling in a free kick from 25 yards out.

“We were the better team and we looked very comfortable,” Vaquero coach John Sisterson said. “This sets us up nicely for Ventura on Tuesday.”

The Vaqueros suffered their only WSC loss to Ventura, 1-0, on Oct. 17.

SBCC, ranked No. 13 in the state, has outscored its opponents 52-7. Friday’s shutout was the 13th of the year for goalie Meghan Maiwald and the 10th in the last 13 games.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.