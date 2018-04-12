Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:47 am | Fair and Breezy 53º

 
 
 
 

Connie Schultz: Real Work Doesn’t Sit Behind a Desk

Advocates for raising the retirement age should spend time on an auto assembly line

By Connie Schultz | November 7, 2010 | 1:14 p.m.

Last Monday, Darwin Cooper looked out at a crowd of several hundred fellow retired autoworkers in Youngstown, Ohio, and started shooting questions.

Connie Schultz
Connie Schultz

“How many of you have had surgery for carpal tunnel?” he shouted into the microphone. More than 50 men and women stood up.

“How many of you have had knee replacements?” Another 60 or so rose from their seats.

“How many of you have had back surgery?” More than 150 people were now standing.

He was just getting started. In interviews during lunch, many of the former autoworkers — a number of them not yet 60 — described their hip replacements, foot surgeries, heart bypasses and ripped rotator cuffs. Some ailments evolved through the normal wear and tear of aging, but most were the result of repetitive jobs performed on General Motors assembly lines at Lordstown.

I asked to meet with the former autoworkers because the White House is considering changes in Social Security. Currently, the normal retirement age to qualify for full benefits is 66, but that will rise to 67 by 2022. Soon-to-be House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, has advocated for raising the age as high as 70. A few Democrats have proposed similar changes.

The Center for Economic and Policy Research reported in August that proponents of raising the retirement age like to point out that Americans live longer and healthier lives than previous generations, but that they fail to acknowledge that this is primarily because of the decline in infant and teen mortality. They also don’t address the physical punishment of blue-collar labor. Most workers would be unable to stay on the job longer. For too many of them, the only option would be to retire with reduced benefits.

Cheerleaders for older retirement tend to be people whose idea of a hard day’s work is to loosen their ties for a late-night call to a campaign donor. Or, as retired autoworker Ella Johnson put it to me, “they’ve never worked on an assembly line or in a coal mine but sit behind desks and write laws for those of us who do.”

Ella is 59. She worked on GM’s assembly line for 25 years. She has had surgery on both knees, has carpel tunnel in her wrists and has an injured right rotator cuff. During our interview, she sat with fellow retiree Gwendolyn Windom, who is 67 and started working at the plant in 1970 as a single mother with three children. Windom suffered an on-the-job concussion so severe she had to stay in a darkened room for six months while her mother moved in to care for the children. She later had surgery to rebuild the arch of her left foot and had two disks removed from her back.

“You’re standing on a concrete floor all day, every day,” Windom said. “It wears a body completely down.”

Jim Tripp, who used to represent injured workers at hearings, said assembly line workers bear unique hardships compared with other types of manual laborers.

“Let me put it this way,” 73-year-old Tripp said. “Think of another job where you have to raise your hand to go to the bathroom. You can’t leave your spot on the line until there is another worker to take your place.”

Many spouses attended last Monday’s lunch for UAW Local 1112 retirees, including 82-year-old Dorothy Snovak. She wanted me to know about her 87-year-old husband, Michael, who worked as a pipe fitter for 23 years at the plant.

“He worked so hard, and he’d come home so tired,” she said, smiling softly as she held my hand. “Sometimes he’d talk about how the bosses would hide behind something and try to catch him making a mistake.”

She shook her head, and her smile faded.

“You know, you tell someone like my husband what you need done, he’s going to do it. So much stress in that job. Sometimes he’d come home and he’d have to get it off his chest. He’d usually talk about it at dinnertime. That wasn’t always the best time for digestion.”

She did what she could.

“I’d massage his back at night,” she said.

But only after their children were tucked in to bed.

“He didn’t want to ask for that in front of the kids, you know,” she said. “He never wanted them to know how much he hurt.”

Connie Schultz is a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and an essayist for Parade magazine. E-mail her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 