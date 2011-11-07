Emergency Responders Get in Free All Week at Santa Barbara Zoo

Admission offered through next weekend to police and medical personnel and their families

Local emergency responders, including EMTs, firefighters, police and sheriff’s personnel, will receive free admission for themselves and family members at the Santa Barbara Zoo as a thank you through this week, Nov. 7-13.

A photo ID issued by local medical, fire, police and sheriff’s departments is required for each emergency responder. Free admission is also extended to one additional adult and two children.

“The zoo thanks the hardworking men and women who come to the aid of this community over and over again, most recently during the Zaca, Gap, Tea, Jesusita and La Brea fires,” zoo CEO Rich Block said. “Our elephants give them a ‘two-trunk salute.’”

For more information, click here or call 805.962.5339.

— Julia McHugh is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Zoo.