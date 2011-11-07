Monday, April 23 , 2018, 3:39 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Girl Draws Inspiration from Art for Humane Society Fundraiser

Maya Lewandowski, 8, will host an 'Art for Animals' benefit event Nov. 18 with local artists to help the nonprofit purchase new computers

By Alexa Shapiro, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | November 7, 2011 | 11:44 p.m.

For Maya Lewandowski, a third-grader at Hollister School, animals have always been close to her heart, and now she’s hard at work setting up for her “Art for Animals” show to benefit the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

Eight-year-old Maya Lewandowski, seen with Lucy, her family’s adopted dog, has organized an art show and set a goal of $7,000 to benefit the Santa Barbara Humane Society. (Garrett Geyer / Noozhawk photo)

The “Fall Into Winter” themed show will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Jodi House, 625 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara, and will feature several local artists donating their work for sale to raise funds for the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

When Lewandowski, 8, and her family went to get their dog spayed at the Humane Society over the summer, they noticed that the shelter was in need of new computers, so Lewandowski set out to raise money.

“I thought if we could raise at least $7,000, then we could get them new computers,” she said.

In the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Lewandowski raised more than $600 through selling her artwork, which inspired the idea to sell her artwork to raise money for the Humane Society.

Throughout the summer, Lewandowski sold her art and raised more than $300. Having not met her goal, her father, Leon Lewandowski, came up with the idea of having an art show.

Lewandowski’s artwork also will be sold at the show in a silent auction. A cellist will play music for guests, and there will be refreshments and hors d’ourves.

The Lewandowski family requested a list of artists from the Jodi House, and through word of mouth found 15 to 20 volunteer artists to donate a few of their pieces. Lewandowski continued to raise awareness for her efforts over the summer and for the art show through YouTube videos and Craigslist.

She said she plans to donate any extra money to All For Animals, a Santa Barbara-based organization that teaches youths about how to take care of their pets.

Leon Lewandowski said a lot of people think his daughter’s efforts are great. Already through word of mouth the family has been approached by friends and locals who are excited for the show.

For Maya Lewandowski, helping animals is something she plans to keep doing well into the future.

“The reason I helped out is because I really liked animals,” she said. “My sister did a fundraiser (for cancer patients), and I really wanted to do a fundraiser, too.”

Noozhawk intern Alexa Shapiro can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

