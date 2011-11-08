Monday, April 23 , 2018, 3:37 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

With Santa Barbara Council Election Up for Grabs, Schwartz Leads Pack in Fundraising

Voters can hand-deliver ballots to one of five drop-off centers until 8 p.m. Tuesday

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | November 8, 2011 | 12:34 a.m.

Results for Tuesday’s vote-by-mail Santa Barbara City Council election should be in soon after polling places close at 8 p.m., but complications with the mail-only election last year left city staff counting and recounting votes until 2 a.m.

On the money front, there was a spike in fundraising in the month before Tuesday’s election, and campaign finance documents filed last week showed challenger Deborah Schwartz leading the pack with $101,099 total, and she still has $18,273 in the bank.

                              |  2011 Election Coverage |  Complete Series Index  |

The highest amounts spent by a City Council candidate recently were $89,063 by Iya Falcone in 2005, $83,744 by Das Williams in 2007 and $95,932 by John Thyne in 2009.

Historically, Santa Barbara City Council election results have linked big fundraising numbers with being the top vote-getters.

The biggest coffers won the 2005 and 2007 city elections, but in 2009, Thyne, the top fundraiser in the council race, came in eighth of 13 contenders.

That year’s city election also had an unprecedented influx of about $700,000 from Texas developer Randall Van Wolfswinkel, who strongly backed the building heights initiative and supportive candidates.

There is no high-rolling donor of that caliber this year, but there also are no hot-button initiatives — just three council seats are up for grabs, and the incumbents are all fighting to keep their spots.

Falcone has almost $13,000 left of her $83,904 in funds, while Cathy Murillo has spent almost all of her money, totaling about $83,000.

Appointed Councilman Randy Rowse has raised $82,598 this year, beating fellow incumbents Michael Self and Dale Francisco. Self, who was elected in 2009 to serve out the rest of Mayor Helene Schneider’s two-year-council term, raised $75,617 to Francisco’s $74,191 as of Nov. 2 documents, but Self has $11,796 in outstanding debt.

Challenger Sharon Byrne has raised $31,673 total this year and has a little more than $1,000 in the bank.

Challengers Sebastian Aldana Jr., Cruzito Cruz and Jerry Matteo did not raise enough money to file campaign finance documents with the city.

As of Friday afternoon, about 12,800 ballots had been received by the City Clerk’s Office out of 45,000 mailed out to registered voters — around 28 percent.

All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Voters can hand deliver their ballots to the following drop-off centers from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday:

» City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

» Braille Institute Santa Barbara Regional Center, 2031 De la Vina St.

» Grace Lutheran Church, 3869 State St.

» Pilgrim Terrace Homes, 649 Pilgrim Terrace Drive

» Santa Barbara Municipal Tennis Center, 1414 Park Place

Residents with questions about their ballot or the election can call the City Clerk’s Office at 805.564.5309.

                              |  2011 Election Coverage |  Complete Series Index  |

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 