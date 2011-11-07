Santa Barbara Elks No. 613 Gives $39,000 to Better the Community

Local lodge is making an impact by helping students, veterans and others

Can you feel the gratitude for the impact? Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 has impacted the community with $39,000 in grants from the Elks National Foundation by recognizing local high school students, honoring veterans with monthly luncheons and barbecues for the community on patriotic holidays.

We give a helping hand to struggling veterans waiting for benefits and suffering effects of war.

“I have no one left,” one aging veteran said. “The Elks have become my family.”

We work directly with the people we serve, making this community an even better place. Every penny of our grants goes to the community to help meet the identified needs. We invite you to join us in our quest for better living in Santa Barbara. The Elks take pride in giving from the heart.

This project was made possible by a grant from the Elks National Foundation, the charitable arm of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Through its Community Investments Program, the Elks National Foundation awards grants to local Elks lodges to help the Elks strengthen their communities. This year, the Elks National Foundation will award $4.6 million in grants to benefit Elks communities.

To get involved with this or other Elks Lodge projects, email project manager Carolyn Shupe at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here for more information about how the Elks National Foundation invests in local communities.

— Carolyn Shupe is a project manager for Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613.