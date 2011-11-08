Santa Barbara County Psychiatric Health Facility in Danger of Losing Medicare Funding

Federal investigators report the facility is failing to comply with guidelines and 'adversely affecting' patient health and safety

After an eviscerating federal review earlier this year, Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility is under review yet again, and closer than ever to losing its federal funding.

Investigators for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the county Psychiatric Health Facility’s federal oversight body, initially visited the unit in January to see whether it complied with regulations of a general hospital. They came away with a 142-page report highlighting a host of deficiencies, including everything from the safety of food served to patients to missing prescription drugs.

Auditors signed off on the changes proposed by county Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services staff and approved the relicensing process for the 16-bed facility at 315 Camino Del Remedio.

Since then, however, investigators have returned to the facility, with dismal findings.

Psychiatric hospitals must comply with additional standards, and CMS concluded after a visit in August that staff at the facility were not giving adequate care to patients. Scroll down to view the entire report.

The newest survey states that the facility falls short in a way that “substantially limits the hospital’s capacity to render adequate care to patients or are of such character as to adversely affect patient health and safety,” according to a letter CMS sent to ADMHS director Ann Detrick.

Hospitals that accept federal funding must abide by federal guidelines.

“Accordingly, with this notice, we are initiating a process which could result in termination of the hospital’s Medicare provider agreement on or before Jan. 11, 2012,” the letter states.

The facility responded with the ways in which it plans to correct the shortcomings. If approved, the funding cutoff won’t go through, and an unannounced visit will be done to confirm that ADMHS has made good on its word within the next 60 days.

A last resort for mentally ill in crisis, the Psychiatric Health Facility is more heavily used than ever in the wake of Santa Barbara County budget cuts to other services. Medicare makes up about a quarter of the facility’s $6.5 million budget, according to Detrick. When asked whether a loss of that funding would force the facility to close, Detrick didn’t answer directly but said that “all funding sources are critical to maintaining departmental services.”

“I just can’t fathom that we would lose the money,” 3rd District Supervisor Doreen Farr told Noozhawk. “The issue of having those beds is critically important.”

Farr said she relies on the county CEO’s office and the department head to take the necessary steps to keep the facility up and running.

“We would do whatever we had to do to be in compliance,” she said. “I have confidence they can do that.”

But the facility has struggled, and a patient death while in seclusion and restraints last year brought scrutiny from CMS. Since then, the facility has struggled to live up to high federal standards.

The latest report reveals the facility is still using seclusion and restraints on patients excessively.

One patient mentioned in the report had five episodes of seclusion and restraints over the course of three months. During one visit, the patient was kept in seclusion for 90 minutes while sleeping, which CMS said was excessive. Another time, the patient was put in a seclusion room and not monitored for an hour and 15 minutes, when the facility’s policy says release criteria must be evaluated every 15 minutes.

“This failed practice resulted in a failure to ensure that the patient was physically and emotionally safe from harm,” the report said.

ADMHS offered a correction to this, including increasing training sessions to monthly from quarterly in how to prevent seclusion and restraint. Psychiatric Health Facility seclusion and restraint protocols also have been changed to be less restrictive, including an automatic release is allowed if a client begins sleeping. A random check of three episodes of seclusion and restraint will also be done every month. Physicians requiring improvement will be trained on a one-to-one basis and the reviews will be passed on to an oversight committee quarterly for review, discussion and corrective action if necessary.

But whether those changes are enough for regulators has yet to be seen.

Another incident that raised questions about patient rights occurred when a prisoner being treated at the unit was not given street clothing to wear other than a dirty prison jumpsuit. The report stated that the Sheriff’s Department directed the patient to wear a jumpsuit that identified his legal status.

“The patient was singled out for demeaning treatment by not having street clothing available,” the report stated.

Since then, an agreement has been signed between the facility and the Sheriff’s Department that inmates will be sent to the facility in street clothing.

Failure to provide active treatment for patients is also mentioned. Several patient interviews document the lack of meaningful therapy during their stays at the unit.

“There’s nothing to do here, they’re not helping me,” one patient told regulators. “There are no activities. The few that they do have don’t mean anything to me. I have so much anger and depression and sadness, but no one one will listen. Can you help me?”

Detrick said Monday in an email to Noozhawk that responding to the issues raised in the report is “ADMHS’ highest priority.”

“Our department’s team is working steadfastly every day to ensure that each required change to our PHF operations is in place,” she said.

When asked what she would tell families and mental health consumers concerned about losing the facility, Detrick said the department knows how important acute psychiatric care is to the community. “As director, my utmost concern is assuring the ongoing availability of high-quality inpatient care,” she said.

Without the Psychiatric Health Facility, more mentally ill people could end up in jail or on the street, ultimately costing more for the county, while withholding treatment.

For families in crisis, “we need to have more options, not less,” Farr said. “We’re going to have to do whatever it takes to keep that facility up and running.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

FOIA Santa Barbara County Psychiatric Health Facility B-tag Survey 8-3-11