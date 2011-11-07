Santa Barbara Youth Symphony Concert to Feature Violin Soloist Katrina Schaefer

The Winter Concert on Nov. 13 in the Lobero will be the first of three season performances

At 3 p.m. Nov. 13, classical music meets youthful energy when 60 local 12- to 20-year-olds take the Lobero Theatre stage, as the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony performs its 2011 Winter Concert, the first of three Youth Symphony 2011-12 concert season performances.

Under the direction of conductor Andy Radford, the Youth Symphony will perform works by Maurice Ravel, Franz Schubert and Dmitri Shostakovich.

Seventeen-year-old violin soloist Katrina Schaefer returns to Santa Barbara to join the Youth Symphony for Ravel’s Tzigane Concert Rhapsody for Violin and Orchestra.

“We encourage everyone to attend a Youth Symphony concert this year,” said David Grossman, executive director of the Santa Barbara Symphony. “This high-quality arts experience is just one of the many rewards to our community for supporting our education programs. The benefits to students and families will last a lifetime, and audiences of all ages will be inspired by the accomplishments that even our youngest community members can achieve with guidance and support.”

The Winter Concert program includes Ravel’s Tzigane Concert Rhapsody for Violin and Orchestra, Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony No.8 in B Minor (allegro, moderato and adagio, con moto) and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5, Opus 47’s fourth movement, the finale.

The Youth Symphony also includes 60 members who auditioned in September and have been rehearsing intensively as the orchestra prepares for this season premiere concert.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and free to pre-schoolers. For tickets or more information, call the Lobero Box Office at 805.963.0761 or click here.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony.