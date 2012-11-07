American Advertising Federation Chapter Offering Free ADDY Awards Workshop

The American Advertising Federation of Santa Barbara announces the ADDY Awards, the largest national advertising competition in the United States.

Local agencies, graphic artists and advertising professionals from various media, including print, radio, television and Internet, submit their best local work as part of a three-tiered competition culminating in the prestigious National ADDY Awards.

AAFSB offers local contestants a walk through and strategy guide for this year’s competition with an in-depth tutorial, hosted by Mark Landon, western region chair for the American Advertising Federation, and veteran facilitator of the ADDY Awards. Landon will discuss judging criteria, as well as provide tips to help first-time contestants successfully navigate the submission process.

The workshop, created for everyone from the smallest advertising entrepreneurs to the largest advertising agencies in the Central Coast, will review changes in ADDY software, along with new digital categories and pricing.

The 2013 Coastal California ADDY competition will open for submissions following the event.

ADDY 101 will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. next Tuesday Nov. 13 at Oreana Winery, 205 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara. To RSVP, click here or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Danielle Edberg is vice president of the American Advertising Federation of Santa Barbara.